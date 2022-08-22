Blood supply levels drop 50% since early summer, supplier says

Vitalant's blood supply has dropped by nearly 50 percent since early summer, the supplier said Aug. 22, urging people to donate ahead of Labor Day weekend.

Vitalant, which supplies blood to about 900 U.S. hospitals, said there is an emergency shortage for acute type O, the most frequently transfused blood type. The supplier said fewer donors are usually available ahead of the holiday weekend, urging people who are eligible to donate over the next few weeks to ensure sufficient blood supply.

"Hospitals need people to donate during these critical weeks," said Ralph Vassallo, MD, Vitalant's chief medical and scientific officer. "Patient blood needs don't conform to a predictable schedule. Several patients may experience emergencies, while a planned surgery could suddenly require dozens of units of blood for one patient. Hospitals must have blood available to take care of everyone."

The COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated blood shortages. In January, the American Red Cross declared the first-ever national blood crisis.