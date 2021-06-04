Biden's distribution plan for surplus vaccines: 5 notes

President Joe Biden on June 3 outlined the nation's plan for sharing excess COVID-19 vaccine doses with other countries.

Five things to know:

1. The U.S. initially will send 25 million vaccine doses to other countries.

2. Nearly 19 million doses will be shared with Covax, a global initiative aimed at equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines.

3. Of the doses shared with Covax, 6 million doses will be allocated for Latin America and the Caribbean, 7 million will go to South and Southeast Asia, and 5 million will be shared with Africa.

4. The remaining 6 million doses not shared with Covax will be given directly to neighboring countries or those facing virus surges, including Canada, Mexico, India and the Republic of Korea.

5. President Biden previously set the goal of sharing 80 million doses of the U.S. vaccine supply globally by the end of June.

"In the days to come, as we draw on the experience of distributing the vaccine doses announced today, we will have more details to provide about how future doses will be shared," he said.