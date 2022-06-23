BD recalls more than 60 lots of bone marrow device products, may delay care

Medical supplier Becton, Dickinson and Co. recalled 67 lots of intraosseous needle set kits, manual driver kits and powered drivers, citing the potential of a needlestick injury and nonfunctioning access.

BD lists three potential probable results from the recalled devices: inability or "difficulty separating the stylet from the intraosseous needle," the stylet not deploying the needle and the powered driver "sticking unexpectedly to the magnet."

Because there are no replacements for the products, which were manufactured between Sept. 10, 2019, and Dec. 7, 2021, the recall may delay intraosseous procedures.