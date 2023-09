B. Braun Medical, a medical supply and pharmaceuticals company, is voluntarily recalling about 1.1 million syringes because of a possible sterility issue.

The company is pulling 534,000 Injekt Luer Solo and 604,800 Luer Lock Solo syringes in a Class II recall because "the sterile blister packaging may be damaged, and sterility may be compromised," according to a Sept. 27 post from the FDA.