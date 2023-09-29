Avera Health, Owens & Minor to build supply distribution center

Avera Health is teaming up with Owens & Minor, a healthcare solutions company, to build a 330,000-square-foot supply distribution and service center.

The facility will include centralized pharmacy and medical supply chain distribution services, the biomedical engineering department, courier operations and a print shop, according to a Sept. 28 news release. It will be constructed where Avera is headquartered, Sioux Falls, S.D., and is expected to be operational by spring 2025.

Melissa Goff, PharmD, Avera's pharmacy vice president, said the center will support the system's pharmacy operations.

"The center will also house a pharmacy warehouse for central distribution of hospital medications," Dr. Goff said in the release. "This will allow for more effective management of drug shortages."