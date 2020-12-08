American Airlines to offer at-home COVID-19 tests for travelers

American Airlines will start offering travelers at-home COVID-19 tests this week for all domestic flights to states with COVID-19 travel restrictions.

The results are intended to help travelers avoid quarantines and encourage flights, CNBC reported.

The tests cost $129 and are provided by LetsGetChecked. The tests require people to take a nasal swab at home and mail the sample, with results expected within 48 hours.

The tests will be available for purchase starting Dec. 9. American Airlines is recommending travelers order tests at least five days before their flights.

Read the full news release here.

