Amazon blocks general public from buying some medical supplies

Amazon is no longer allowing the general public to buy certain medical supplies, such as N95 masks and diagnostic tests, to prioritize the supplies for hospitals and government agencies, CNBC reported.

Amazon created a new section of its site where any U.S- accredited hospital or state or federal agency can fill out a form to access the supplies.

An Amazon spokesperson told CNBC it decided to block the general public from purchasing these supplies to ensure that the "scarce inventory of medical supplies are available to hospitals and government organizations during the pandemic."

Items like small-volume sanitizers and wipes for personal use will still be available to the general public.

Sellers typically have to pay referral fees to Amazon for each item sold, but Amazon is waiving referral fees on medical supplies until June 30 to increase suppliers, CNBC reported.

