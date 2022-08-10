Allina Health, Owens & Minor upgrade 20-year partnership

The two-decadelong partnership between Mechanicsville, Va.-based healthcare solutions company Owens & Minor and Minneapolis-based Allina Health will refresh the health system's supply chain resiliency platform.

In the updated agreement, the two companies said they will establish an integrated service center for Allina Health's "end-to-end" supply chain, according to an Aug. 9 press release. The collaboration includes "improved data transparency, communication and inventory management capabilities that lowers inventory costs," said Allina Health, which has more than 90 clinics, 15 pharmacies and 10 hospitals spread across Minnesota and Wisconsin.