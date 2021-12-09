9 health systems seeking supply chain talent 

Nine health systems have posted job listings for supply chain expertise in the last week:

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order.

1. Ascension (Nashville, Tenn.) seeks an inventory coordinator.

2. Community Health Systems (Jackson, Miss.) seeks a materials management technician.

3. Dartmouth-Hitchcock (Lebanon, N.H.) seeks a supply liaison.

4. HCA Healthcare (San Antonio, Texas) seeks a supply chain coordinator.

5. HCA Healthcare (Savannah, Ga.) seeks a supply chain technician.

6. Inova Health System (Alexandria, Va.) seeks a medical supply chain clerk.

7. Mercy (St. Louis) seeks a supply chain technician.

8. NYU Langone Health (New York) seeks a clinical supply chain associate.

9. Saint Joseph Mercy Health System (Howell, Mich.) seeks a supply chain inventory technician.