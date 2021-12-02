6 latest stories on blood shortages

The American Red Cross reported record lows in the nation's blood supply and on Nov. 15 warned flu season could worsen shortages. Since then, facilities across the country have reported shortages and urged donors to come out.

Here are six recent stories on blood shortages across the nation:

Editor's note: This list is not exhaustive.

1. The Blood Bank of Delmarva (Del.) announced a blood emergency Dec. 2, as the region's blood supply sits at a three-day level, below the preferred seven-day level.

2. Tower Health hospitals reported critical shortages on Dec. 1.

3. Hyannis, Mass.-based Cape Cod Healthcare announced a series of blood drives Dec. 1 scheduled throughout December to relieve shortages in the region.

4. The Community Blood Bank in Sioux Falls, S.D. reported a severe blood shortage on Nov. 30.

5. Officials at the UP Regional Blood Center in Michigan's Upper Peninsula said the organization is in critical need of blood donors on Nov. 29.

6. Officials at Raleigh General Hospital and Beckley Appalachian Regional Hospital, both in Beckley, W.Va., held a press conference Nov. 24 urging the public to donate blood before the shortage in the state becomes critical.