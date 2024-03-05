40+ systems promote resiliency badge for suppliers

More than four dozen health systems have pledged to adopt the Healthcare Industry Resilience Collaborative's resiliency badge, which seeks to improve trust between medical suppliers and providers.

The HIRC is a nonprofit organization composed of health systems, medical suppliers and health system supply chain associations. Its new resiliency badge program evaluates medical supply manufacturers on their capabilities for demand planning, inventory management, supply chain visibility, risk management and contingency, and other resiliency factors.

The badge helps set suppliers apart from their competitors and prove their resiliency skills during future disruptions, according to an HIRC news release first shared with Becker's.

"Vendors will lose business at our organization if they do not demonstrate effective resiliency efforts; the badge is a great way to show this commitment," Bill Moir, senior vice president of supply chain at Detroit-based Henry Ford Health System, said in the release. "We need to translate the badge into action."

Other advocates for the badge include Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth; St. Louis-based BJC HealthCare; Grand Rapids and Southfield, Mich.-based Corewell Health; Cleveland Clinic; Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health; Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic; and Palo Alto, Calif.-based Stanford Medicine.