2 companies recall more than 1K ventilator products

About 1,060 ventilator products between two companies are recalled because of the risk of serious injury or death, the FDA said July 13.

The two recalls:

Draeger Medical is recalling 300 Oxylog 3000 plus emergency and transport ventilators after receiving six complaints of the device ending ventilation because of a depleted battery even after reconnecting to power.





NOxBOX is pulling 767 Nitric Oxide Delivery Systems from the market because of a misalignment of the check valve in the manifold, which could cause oxygen or nitric oxide to leak. The device is used to deliver nitric oxide, as well as monitor nitric oxide, nitrogen dioxide and oxygen levels.

No injuries or deaths have been reported in the recalls, according to the FDA.