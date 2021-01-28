10 hospitals seeking supply chain talent
Ten hospitals and health systems posted job listings for supply chain expertise in the last week:
Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order.
- Baylor Scott & White Health (Dallas) seeks a supply chain technician.
- Centura Health (Centennial, Colo.) seeks a supply chain tech.
- MedStar Health (Columbia, Md.) seeks a senior strategic sourcing manager.
- MemorialCare (Fountain Valley, Calif.) seeks a supply chain analyst.
- NYU Langone Health (New York City) seeks a supply chain demand planner.
- PeaceHealth (Vancouver, Wash.) seeks a supply chain specialist.
- Penn State Health (Hershey, Pa.) seeks a supply technician.
- Providence (Renton, Wash.) seeks a supply chain technician.
- Regional Medical Center of San Jose (Calif.) seeks an assistant supply chain director.
- Trinity Health of New England (Hartford, Conn.) seeks a surgical supply coordinator.
