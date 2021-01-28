10 hospitals seeking supply chain talent

Ten hospitals and health systems posted job listings for supply chain expertise in the last week:

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order.

Baylor Scott & White Health (Dallas) seeks a supply chain technician.

Centura Health (Centennial, Colo.) seeks a supply chain tech.



MedStar Health (Columbia, Md.) seeks a senior strategic sourcing manager.



MemorialCare (Fountain Valley, Calif.) seeks a supply chain analyst.



NYU Langone Health (New York City) seeks a supply chain demand planner.



PeaceHealth (Vancouver, Wash.) seeks a supply chain specialist.



Penn State Health (Hershey, Pa.) seeks a supply technician.



Providence (Renton, Wash.) seeks a supply chain technician.



Regional Medical Center of San Jose (Calif.) seeks an assistant supply chain director.



Trinity Health of New England (Hartford, Conn.) seeks a surgical supply coordinator.

