10 hospitals seeking supply chain talent

Ten hospitals and health systems posted job listings for supply chain expertise in the last week:

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order.

  1. Baylor Scott & White Health (Dallas) seeks a supply chain technician. 
  1. Centura Health (Centennial, Colo.) seeks a supply chain tech.

  2. MedStar Health (Columbia, Md.) seeks a senior strategic sourcing manager.

  3. MemorialCare (Fountain Valley, Calif.) seeks a supply chain analyst.

  4. NYU Langone Health (New York City) seeks a supply chain demand planner.

  5. PeaceHealth (Vancouver, Wash.) seeks a supply chain specialist.

  6. Penn State Health (Hershey, Pa.) seeks a supply technician.

  7. Providence (Renton, Wash.) seeks a supply chain technician.

  8. Regional Medical Center of San Jose (Calif.) seeks an assistant supply chain director.

  9. Trinity Health of New England (Hartford, Conn.) seeks a surgical supply coordinator. 

