10 health systems seeking supply chain talent

Ten health systems have posted job listings for supply chain expertise in the last week:

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order.

1. Ascension (Tulsa, Okla.) is seeking an inventory coordinator.

2. Banner Health (Tuscon, Ariz.) is seeking an inventory associate.

3. Community Health Systems (Tucson, Ariz.) is seeking a purchasing clerk.

4. HCA Healthcare (Port Charlotte, Fla.) is seeking a supply chain coordinator.

5. Medline Industries (Martinez, Calif.) is seeking a medical supply chain clerk.

6. OhioHealth (Columbus) is seeking a supply chain technician.

7. Texas Health Resources (Arlington) is seeking a supply chain ERP solutions specialist 2.

8. Trinity Health (Maywood, Ill.) is seeking a supply chain specialist.

9. Rush Oak Park (Ill.) Hospital is seeking a supervisor of supply chain operations.

10. VCU Health (Richmond, Va.) is seeking a supply chain technician.