Walmart Health will open 2 new standalone health centers this summer

Walmart has opened two freestanding health centers in the past seven months, and the retail giant is moving deeper into the primary care market by opening two more.

Walmart opened its first standalone clinic, called Walmart Health, Sept. 13 in Dallas, Ga. In January, the retail giant opened its second freestanding clinic in Calhoun, Ga. The health centers offer a variety of services, ranging from primary care to labs to dental, in one facility.

In management's commentary accompanying Walmart's third-quarter results, President and CEO Doug McMillon said the company would open "several more" standalone health centers. The company is already following through on that plan.

Walmart Health has two more clinics in the works in Georgia, a spokesperson told Becker's Hospital Review. The company will open a freestanding health center in Loganville, Ga., in early summer, and the fourth Walmart Health site is slated to open in Newnan, Ga., by the end of summer 2020.

With more than 5,000 stores and clubs nationwide, Walmart has the potential to upend the way many Americans receive medical care. The company's standalone health centers offer convenience and transparent pricing — $30 for an annual checkup and $50 for a dental exam. Patients can schedule appointments and view prices on Walmart Health's website, which says the clinics offer "quality medical care at low prices you'll love – no insurance required."

