The biggest challenge facing CEOs? Talent

Nearly 80 percent of healthcare chiefs expect very strong or strong growth over the next 12 months, but face the greatest challenges managing talent, according to the latest Fortune/Deloitte poll.

Fortune/Deloitte polled 110 CEOs across more than 15 industries for its summer 2021 CEO survey. Of the healthcare chiefs, 22 percent expect very strong and 56 expect strong growth through summer 2022.

When asked about their biggest challenge, CEOs pointed to talent above all others. "Attracting, hiring, retaining, developing, growing, and engaging talent; succession planning; the war for talent; and more constituted one out of every four responses," according to the survey summary.

Across industries, CEOs were split on the question of whether the business effects of the pandemic will largely be over by the end of 2021: 53 percent said yes and 47 percent said no.

Technology modernization, artificial intelligence and sustainability are slated to see the greatest increase in spending throughout the next 12 months, according to CEOs' input. Notably, more than half of CEOs expect a pronounced decrease in real estate spending.