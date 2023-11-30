Tampa General to care for America's 1st solar powered town

Tampa General Hospital will soon provide healthcare services in Babcock Ranch, Fla., the first town in America to be powered entirely by solar power.

The master-planned community — a project of the private real estate development company Kitson & Partners — is currently under development on the Lee and Charlotte County line in Southwest Florida. It spans 18,000 acres, and is planned for 19,500 residences and 6 million square feet of commercial space. Half of the land will be set aside for greenways, parks and lakes.

Tampa General plans to construct a 6,500-square-foot TGH Urgent Care Powered by Fast Track at the entrance of the community, according to a Nov. 30 news release. The clinic will be open seven days a week for 12 hours each day, serving the 8,000 residents who currently live in Babcock Ranch and those in surrounding communities.

The urgent care will not be the only healthcare option in the community; the Lee Memorial Physician Group offers services there, as does WellWay, a company offering health services and clubs alongside concierge wellness packages.

"With the new TGH Urgent Care Powered by Fast Track planned in Babcock Ranch, we're bringing world-class care to Southwest Florida," Adam Smith, Tampa General's chief ambulatory care officer, said in the news release. "Area residents will have access to care for common illnesses and injuries in a convenient location. Should a patient need further care, we can help connect them with the services of our nationally recognized academic health system, with best-in-class providers located across the state."