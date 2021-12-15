Sustainability, data analytics and more: 3 trends in the future of healthcare

Anita Gupta, DO, PharmD, assistant professor at Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine shared her predictions on trends in the healthcare industry in the year to come, reported Forbes Dec. 14.

1. Environment, sustainability and governance strategy focused on innovation

Strategic initiatives focused on environment, sustainability and governance strategies might help pharmaceutical companies bring new therapies to market and meet patient-centric and financial benchmarks.

2. Data analytics to bolster innovation

Data analytics can be used to help spot patterns and can even be leveraged to interrogate how effective certain treatments are. More medical professionals may use these tools in the years to come as the technology becomes better and more available.

3. Digital care solutions

Technology is increasingly being embraced to improve patient outcomes and experience. Telemedicne and virtual care programs will continue to be used throughout health systems and hospitals.