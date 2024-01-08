Shriners Children's sets its sights on growth for 2024

Several major health systems have set their sights on growth for 2024, and the Shriners Children's hospital network is no exception.

Through more partnerships and affiliations, Shriners hopes to grow its footprint on the Southeast coast while helping to alleviate financial difficulties for small health systems and patients alike.

Bill Munley, Southeast market administrator at Shriners Hospitals for Children Greenville (S.C.), told Becker's how Shriners is prioritizing volume growth in 2024.

Bill Munley: As a system, Shriners Children's is focused on treating more kids in more places. In Greenville, S.C., and Lexington, Ky., our most exciting challenge is growing our volumes by seeking closer relationships with federally qualified health centers, rural hospitals, critical access hospitals and urgent care centers. We will also seek new alternative patient arrangements with insurance companies and employers, including clinically integrated network membership and bundled payments. Many health systems in our country are currently experiencing financial difficulties; we will work to affiliate with them to ease their burden in regard to complicated pediatric specialty care.

