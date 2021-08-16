Optum quietly revamps online pharmacy, sells virtual care for cash

UnitedHealth subsidiary Optum is offering virtual care and discounted drugs to patients who pay with cash, presenting new competition to digital health startups and telehealth providers, according to Insider.

UnitedHealth said the company's push into direct-to-consumer healthcare is a way to increase access to affordable care. The company, which is the parent of health insurer UnitedHealthcare, now is providing care and prescriptions to those who can't afford health insurance.

The Optum Store, which launched in late 2020, added new healthcare services, including virtual care and pharmacy in June. After a quiet revamp, Optum Store now is offering more than 800 generic drugs at discounted prices for those without insurance, according to the report.

The move into direct-to-consumer healthcare is UnitedHealth's latest expansion. The company has amassed surgery centers and medical groups in recent years, and it contracts with or employs more than 50,000 physicians, according to Insider.

