Mayo Clinic, Kaiser, Cleveland Clinic, 9 others receive congressional RFI on climate action

Rep. Richard Neal, D-Mass., submitted a request for information March 24 from 12 healthcare organizations regarding how they are fighting climate change.

Mr. Neal,chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee, is seeking information about the ways health systems who have positioned themselves as "early adopters" of combatting the climate crisis are taking action. The healthcare industry contributes 10 percent of the nation's greenhouse gas emissions and is also negatively affected by the consequences of climate change on human health.

In the RFI, Mr. Neal asked health systems a series of questions about the way they integrate climate policies into their operations as well as future plans and goals. The RFI is an attempt to create a unified conversation regarding climate action in the healthcare system that may aid in creating policy, according to the news release.

"Our nation's health care sector strives to keep people healthy, and that includes protecting Americans from the impacts of the climate crisis," said Mr. Neal. "Your responses will be vital in helping us develop policies and support to promote climate action in the healthcare sector."



