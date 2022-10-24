JPMorgan opens 3 new primary care centers in Ohio

JPMorgan Chase is opening three advanced primary care centers on the sites of its offices in the area of Columbus, Ohio, as part of its new Morgan Health business unit.

JPMorgan Chase launched Morgan Health in spring 2021 to improve the quality, affordability and equity of employer-sponsored healthcare. In August 2021, the new venture invested $50 million in Vera Whole Health, which will manage and staff the three new primary care centers in partnership with physician-owned primary care group Central Ohio Primary Care in Westerville.

In addition, Vera and COPC will provide the same advanced primary care services at two near-site care centers in Dublin and Westerville, Ohio. Together, the onsite and near-site centers will offer a suite of comprehensive in-person and virtual health and wellness services for more than 20,000 JPMorgan employees and their immediate families.

"The partnership with Vera and COPC is deeply rooted in our vision and mission to provide a better healthcare experience for our employees, and in turn, to provide a realistic path forward for other employers to implement these same value-based programs," Dan Mendelson, CEO of Morgan Health, said in a company news release. "By establishing provider partnerships based on improving health outcomes for employees, we can make in-roads across communities and markets to provide higher quality, more affordable and equitable care to JPMorgan Chase employees and more than 150 million Americans who depend on employer-sponsored coverage."