Johns Hopkins Medicine, Four Seasons expand partnership

Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins Medicine International and Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts are expanding their partnership to improve the safety and health of the hotel's employees and patrons.

The Four Seasons health and safety program, Lead with Care, began in 2020 at the start of the pandemic as a response and recovery initiative, according to a Nov. 10 news release. Johns Hopkins provided education and guidance on how Four Seasons hotels could continue to operate as safely as possible.

The expanded program will now focus on pandemic preparedness, emergency management and crisis response. It will also include environmental safety systems that will measure air and water quality as well as food safety, general hygiene, sanitation, occupational health and safety and general health and safety.

Johns Hopkins' team will continue to provide the hotel chain with recommendations on third-party certifications and management systems. It will also strategize and consult experts on emergency management, infection control, emerging diseases, occupational and environmental health, safety and quality, as well as keep Four Seasons up to date with new scientific developments and best practices.