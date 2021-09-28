Intermountain's outpatient imaging company to offer lower, flat-rate prices

Intermountain Healthcare launched Tellica Imaging, an outpatient imaging company that will offer flat-rate prices, the Salt Lake City-based organization said Sept. 27.

Under the subsidiary, Intermountain will open and operate three stand-alone outpatient imaging centers in late 2021. Up to five more are planned for 2022.

Intermountain said all locations will offer flat-rate MRI and CT scans at prices that are below the costs of hospital-based imaging.

"While hospital-based imaging services remain an important part of the care process, particularly in emergency situations and when complex imaging services are needed, many patients prefer to access CT scan and MRI imaging services in convenient settings closer to home," said Nannette Berensen, PharmD, the board chair and interim CEO of Tellica. Dr. Berensen is also vice president and COO of clinical shared services at Intermountain.

Dr. Berensen said that Intermountain's hospital-based imaging services will continue to grow, even with the launch of Tellica.