Icahn School of Medicine wants up to 10 schools to try its antiracism model

The Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai is launching a three-year project under which other schools can test its antiracism model for medical education, according to a July 29 news release.

Up to 10 medical schools in the U.S. and Canada can participate in Icahn Mount Siani's Anti-Racist Transformation in Medical Education model. The virtual model includes assessments, outcome and performance monitoring and coaching to address racial inequities in medical education.



The program will be led by David Muller, MD, dean for medical education at Icahn Mount Sinai and a principal investigator of the project, and Leona Hess, PhD, senior director of the strategy and equity education program at Icahn Mount Sinai.



Interested medical schools can apply by Aug. 16.