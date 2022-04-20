Health systems aren't ready for patient-centered care, CEOs say

While patient-centered care is important to healthcare CEOs, some actions may be lagging behind according to a new study, reported UC Denver News April 19.

The results of the 2022 Health Systems’ Climate Study were published after 133 U.S. health system CEOs were interviewed, collectively representing systems that generate $263 billion in revenue annually. The study found that while CEOs want to shift away from system-focused care into a more patient-centric model, other concerns are slowing the momentum.

According to the study, 82 percent of healthcare CEOs are concerned with fiscal burdens and solvency as well as keeping up with technology. Labor shortages and lingering uncertainty from the pandemic are also top of mind for CEOs.

"Shifting to a patient-centered mindset can provide enormous benefits, not only for health systems but also for patients and payers," said Jiban Khuntia, PhD, an author of the study. "Health system CEOs have the right priorities for creating this 'win-win-win' scenario, but what remains to be seen is whether they’re taking the actions necessary to realize the potential of patient-centered care."