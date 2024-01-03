Experts scrutinize HHS' plan to improve primary care

The Biden administration's initiative to strengthen primary care in the U.S. has been met with both praise and criticism by health experts, The Washington Post reported Dec. 29.

HHS issued a report outlining efforts to address financial incentives hindering access to primary care Nov. 7. The report is largely based on 2021 recommendations from the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine, which emphasize the need to shift away from fee-for-service payment models.

HHS' report details changes to the Medicare Physician Fee Schedule for 2023 and 2024 aimed at increasing payments for primary care, along with a new value-based care model calledMaking Care Primary that's being piloted in eight states.

While some experts praised HHS' plan, others have expressed disappointment that the report is a summary of current efforts rather than a forward-looking, departmentwide action plan as was originally planned.

HHS declined to say why a more comprehensive action plan was paused but reiterated the department's continued focus on primary care, according to the Post.

