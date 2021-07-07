Dollar General: Rural America's new health hub?

Listen
Dollar General hired its first CMO and plans to become a destination for affordable healthcare offerings.
The retail giant will bring an increased assortment of medical, dental and health aids to its shelves as part of its first major jump into the healthcare industry, according to a July 7 news release.
Three things to know:
- In the United States, 75 percent of the population lives within five miles of one of the chain's 17,400 stores. The chain recognizes that it's postured to deliver care to rural communities that are traditionally underserved in the healthcare ecosystem, the release said.
- "At Dollar General, we are always looking for new ways to serve, and our customers have told us that they would like to see increased access to affordable healthcare products and services in their communities," said Todd Vasos, Dollar General CEO. "Our goal is to build and enhance affordable healthcare offerings for our customers, especially in the rural communities we serve."
- The chain selected Albert Wu, MD, as its first CMO and vice president. Dr. Wu will strengthen relationships with healthcare service providers to build a network for its customers. In his previous position, Dr. Wu worked at McKinsey, where he oversaw the care model for 250,000 rural patients and drove $2-5 billion in revenue.