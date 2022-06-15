CVS Health names chief strategy officer

CVS Health has named Violetta Ostafin executive vice president and chief strategy officer, effective July 11.

Ms. Ostafin will lead strategy development across core businesses and identify new market opportunities and product innovations to accelerate growth. She will report directly to President and CEO Karen Lynch, according to a June 15 news release.

Ms. Ostafin previously served as global chief operating officer of health solutions at Aon and was CEO of Aon's Latin America health solutions business. She was also a managing director and partner at Boston Consulting Group, where she advised large American and international companies around large-scale change, strategic growth and expansion.



