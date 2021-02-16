Competing hospitals partner to fill emergency care gap in rural South Carolina after ER closure

Bon Secours St. Francis and the Medical University of South Carolina, two healthcare providers in Greenville County, S.C., are teaming up to address the lack of emergency medical services in the northern part of the county, according to a Feb. 15 Greenville News report.

County officials and local residents have been worried about the scarcity of emergency services in the area since Greenville-based Prisma Health said Nov. 5 that it would not reopen its emergency department that it closed in April. The health system is closing the department due to a lack of emergency patients, according to the newspaper.

Bon Secours St. Francis and the Medical University of South Carolina are working with local officials to establish a new emergency room, but details about staff, location and cost have not been determined yet.

More articles on strategy:

15 employers, hospitals rewarding workers to get COVID-19 vaccines

New York health system gets new name

Amazon hires founders of COVID-19 testing startup

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.