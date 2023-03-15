Baptist Health relocating HQ

Baptist Health — a nine-hospital system currently based in Louisville, Ky. — is relocating its headquarters, Louisville Business First reported March 14.

The health system is moving its administrative offices to Jeffersontown, Ky., about eight miles away. In 2019, Baptist purchased the 89,000 square-foot office building its administrative teams will soon occupy. Initially, the health system planned to use the space for its IT team.

The health system's current headquarters are larger — about 100,000 square feet — but the new location suits the post-pandemic flexible work environment, Baptist Health CEO Gerard Colman said in a news release.

Baptist Health has been investing in the Jeffersontown community; the system is currently working on a 40-bed inpatient rehabilitation hospital and a freestanding hybrid urgent care and emergency room in the area.

"Baptist Health has been a longtime partner of this Chamber and we look forward to supporting its employees and nurturing its regional growth," Deana Karem, president and CEO of the Jeffersontown Chamber of Commerce, said in the news release.