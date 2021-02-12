Amazon hires founders of COVID-19 testing startup

Amazon has hired several employees of Caspr Biotech, a COVID-19 testing startup, in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19 among Amazon workers, according to Bloomberg.

Caspr Biotech's cofounders, CEO Franco Goytia and Chief Strategy Officer Carla Gimenez, were among the employees hired by Amazon. They joined the company in December and are working on a project codenamed Artemis, sources told Bloomberg.

Amazon said last year it had begun building a lab to test workers for COVID-19. In February, the company said it was testing about 700 workers an hour, according to Bloomberg.

Read the full Bloomberg article here.

More articles on strategy:

New York health system gets new name

Washington health system rebuked for offering COVID-19 vaccines to 'major donors'

The road to recovery: 5 surgical trends facing hospitals in 2021

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.