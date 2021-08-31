5 healthcare priorities for large employers

Morgan Haefner - Print  | 
Listen

Cost balancing and creating on-site clinics are some of the healthcare imperatives large employers are prioritizing this year, according to a survey from the Business Group on Health. 

The business group surveyed 136 large employers in June about their biggest healthcare challenges. The employers provide health insurance for more than 8 million people.

Here are their top five health priorities:

1. A rise in medical services, late-stage cancer diagnoses and long-term mental health and substance use issues 

2. A commitment to equity and addressing employees' social determinants of health

3. Appropriate access to mental healthcare services

4. On-site medical clinics in addition to virtual care options

5. A projected 6 percent increase in healthcare spending in 2021

Read the full survey results here

Copyright © 2021 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Webinars

10 Most-Read Articles