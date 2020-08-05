6 health systems advising big companies on COVID-19 safety

Businesses are turning to medical experts at large health systems to inform COVID-19 safety protocols for their customers.

Here are six recent examples:

1. Nashville, Tenn.-based Vanderbilt University Medical Center joined American Airlines' travel health advisory panel.

2. Aramark is working with Philadelphia-based Jefferson Health on digital products centered on workplace safety for its restaurant and retail clients.



3. Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic will provide "ongoing counsel and expertise" to McDonald's on how to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 across 38,000 restaurants. Mayo Clinic is also advising Delta Air Lines on COVID-19 testing for employees and safety measures.

4. Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth is working with Disney on COVID-19 safety measures. AdventHealth employees are taking temperatures at the gates of the theme parks and the entrances to Disney Springs.

5. Medical experts from Cleveland Clinic are advising United Airlines on social distancing, new technologies, training development and quality assurance programming for the airline company.

6. Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins Medicine partnered with Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts to help with the hotel chain's health and safety decisions.

