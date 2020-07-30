Mayo Clinic is advising McDonald's on COVID-19 safety

Mayo Clinic will provide "ongoing counsel and expertise" to McDonald's on how to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 across 38,000 restaurants.

An executive team with professionals from Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo and Chicago-based McDonald's will meet regularly to discuss the state of the pandemic and best practices to mitigate the spread of the virus in restaurant and office settings. The restaurant chain notes that even before securing Mayo as an adviser, it has made more than 50 process changes to its U.S. restaurants.

The health system and restaurant partnership was unveiled to employees, suppliers and franchisees July 29.

Mayo Clinic is also advising Delta Air Lines on COVID-19 safety measures.

