Mayo Clinic to advise Delta Air Lines on COVID-19 safety measures

Delta Air Lines announced June 30 that it will consult with Mayo Clinic on COVID-19 testing for employees and the Rochester, Minn.-based hospital will advise the airline on safety measures.

Delta said Mayo Clinic Laboratories designed its employee COVID-19 testing program and will assist in administering the tests and analyzing the findings. Based on the results, Mayo will make recommendations to Delta on how to update existing policies and safety measures.

Mayo will also provide Delta with clinical guidance to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19. The hospital will advise Delta on best practices for customers regarding COVID-19 prevention.

Delta said executives from both organizations will form an advisory council that will review and assess the airline's safety policies and procedures.

"Mayo Clinic has responded to the COVID-19 pandemic by developing innovations in molecular and antibody testing, therapies including convalescent plasma, and protocols and procedures to protect our staff and patients from the spread of infection," Henry Ting, MD, chief value officer at Mayo, said in a news release. "We look forward to collaborating with Delta by using advanced analytics and ongoing testing innovations to help their passengers travel as safely as possible."



More articles on strategy:

Cleveland Clinic is advising United Airlines, whose CEO says 'airplanes don't have social distancing'

A case against using the term 'second wave' now: 5 takeaways

COVID-19 hasn't changed public opinion that private sector will drive healthcare reform

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.