49 HCA-owned hospitals in Florida to unite under 1 brand

Forty-nine Florida hospital campuses and affiliated care sites owned by Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare will adopt the HCA Florida Healthcare brand, the for-profit hospital operator said May 24.

The transition is slated to begin in September with HCA's facilities in East and West Florida and the remaining facilities will adopt the new brand in 2022.

HCA said the statewide shift will further unite its 49 hospital campuses, more than 350 care sites, about 11,000 active and affiliated physicians and more than 77,000 workers across Florida.

"A strong, statewide brand will help create a cohesive experience for our patients, physicians and communities. Our goal is for patients across the Sunshine State to confidently visit any HCA Florida Healthcare location, and expect to receive a top-quality experience," said Chuck Hall, national group president at HCA Healthcare. "HCA Florida Healthcare is a purpose-driven brand that will elevate how we serve our communities by further leveraging our collective strength."