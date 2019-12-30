4 mindsets CEOs can use to change culture

Sometimes it only takes one person to change the conscience of an organization.

Here are four mindsets hospital CEOs and other leaders can use to affect cultural change at their organizations, according to Harvard Business Review:

1. One person can make a difference. Regardless of leadership level, if a person is willing to speak up about their vision, others will follow their determination to make a difference.



2. There is power in building skills bit by bit. Culture changers don't overlook any chance they can take to hone their ability to challenge convention.

3. Don't let energy for change dissipate. Maintaining focus and determination to tackle challenges isn't an occasional adventure for changemakers, but a way of being.

4. Use privilege to support those with less. Just like medicine has a "patient first" mentality, conscience change comes from a well-honed awareness of change beyond oneself, especially for people who are less privileged.

