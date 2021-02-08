15 employers, hospitals rewarding workers to get COVID-19 vaccines

Throughout the COVID-19 vaccination rollout, hospitals, long-term care facilities and other employers in the U.S. have offered workers payments and other rewards to be inoculated.

Here are 15 examples:

1. Houston Methodist is offering employees a $500 "hope bonus" if they are inoculated and meet other eligibility criteria. Houston Methodist — an eight-hospital health system with about 26,000 employees — said eligible workers can expect to receive the bonus in March.

2. Norcross, Ga.-based PruittHealth, which operates long-term care facilities, said workers who are inoculated would get Waffle House gift cards.

3. Birmingham, Ala.-based Atlas Senior Living is offering up to four days of extra paid time off to workers who get inoculated.

4. Employees at Niagara Falls (N.Y.) Memorial Medical Center who are vaccinated against COVID-19 have the opportunity to win a prize. The hospital will hold a prize drawing Feb. 15. Available prizes are a Kate Spade wallet, Canisius College season tickets, a gift certificate to a local spa, and a gift certificate package to DiCamillo's bakery.

5. Oak Valley Hospital District in Oakdale, Calif., is offering $300 to employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

6. Dollar General is offering workers four hours of pay if they are vaccinated.

7. Amtrak is giving its workers a bonus equivalent to two hours’ pay for getting vaccinated for COVID-19, according to The Washington Post. It will also give employees paid time off to get COVID-19 vaccines during the workday and excuse absences for those who experience side effects from the vaccine.

8. McDonald's will provide up to four hours of paid time off for employees to receive their COVID-19 vaccines, the Chicago Tribune reported.

9. Trader Joe’s will give employees two hours of pay per COVID-19 vaccine dose they receive, according to CNN.

10. Aldi will provide its employees with two hours of pay for each COVID-19 dose they receive.

11. Chobani will pay for six hours of time for employees to get COVID-19 vaccines, Fast Company reported.

12. Darden Restaurants, the parent company of chains such as Olive Garden and LongHorn Steakhouse, will give all its hourly restaurant workers up to four hours’ paid time off to receive their COVID-19 vaccines, CEO Gene Lee said in a statement.

13. Instacart will provide a $25 stipend for its workers to get vaccinated for COVID-19.

14. Food processing company JBS USA, said it would give workers a $100 bonus for getting vaccinated.



15. Grocery chain Lidl is giving its U.S. employees a $200 bonus for getting vaccinated.

