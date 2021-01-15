California hospital pays employees $300 to get COVID-19 vaccine

Oak Valley Hospital District in Oakdale, Calif., is offering cash incentives to employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine, according to CBS 13.

Leaders decided to pay employees $300 to get the vaccine after only 40 percent of workers initially signed up to get the shots. Leaders got the idea after seeing a Texas hospital using cash incentives to encourage employees to get vaccinated, according to the report.

"We want our employees to stay safe and we believe in the vaccine," hospital president and CEO John McCormick told CBS 13. "We don't look at it as bribing. We look at it more as care and a positive incentive."

Hospital officials said they're seeing more employees sign up to get the vaccine after rolling out the cash incentives, according to the report.

Read more here.

