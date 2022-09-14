World's top 5 hospitals in 11 specialties, ranked by Newsweek

As the No. 1 health system in six out of 11 specialties, Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic was in the top five of 10 lists ranked by Newsweek.

The "World's Best Specialized Hospitals 2023" list, released Sept. 14, was compiled in collaboration with market research firm Statista and ranks 300 locations in 28 countries.

This year's rankings include urology for the first time. The other 10 categories are cardiac surgery, cardiology, endocrinology, gastroenterology, neurology, neurosurgery, oncology, orthopedics, pediatrics and pulmonology.

Here are the top five in each specialty:

Cardiac surgery

1. Cleveland Clinic

2. Mayo Clinic

3. Massachusetts General Hospital (Boston)

4. The Johns Hopkins Hospital (Baltimore)

5. The Mount Sinai Hospital (New York)

Cardiology

1. Cleveland Clinic

2. Mayo Clinic

3. Massachusetts General Hospital

4. The Mount Sinai Hospital

5. The Johns Hopkins Hospital

Endocrinology

1. Mayo Clinic

2. Massachusetts General Hospital

3. Asan Medical Center (Seoul, South Korea)

4. Cleveland Clinic

5. The Johns Hopkins Hospital

Gastroenterology

1. Mayo Clinic

2. Massachusetts General Hospital

3. Cleveland Clinic

4. The Johns Hopkins Hospital

5. The Mount Sinai Hospital

Neurology

1. Mayo Clinic

2. Massachusetts General Hospital

3. National Hospital for Neurology and Neurosurgery (London)

4. Cleveland Clinic

5. Hôpital Universitaire Pitié Salpêtrière (Paris)

Neurosurgery

1. Mayo Clinic

2. NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital (New York City)

3. National Hospital for Neurology and Neurosurgery

4. Charité-Universitätsmedizin Berlin

5. Cleveland Clinic

Oncology

1. MD Anderson Cancer Center (Houston)

2. Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (New York City)

3. Institut Gustave Roussy (Villejuif, France)

4. Dana-Farber Cancer Institute (Boston)

5. Mayo Clinic

Orthopedics

1. Hospital For Special Surgery (New York City)

2. Mayo Clinic

3. The Johns Hopkins Hospital

4. Charité-Universitätsmedizin Berlin

5. Istituto Ortopedico Rizzoli (Bologna, Italy)

Pediatrics

1. Boston Children's Hospital

2. Hospital for Sick Children (Toronto)

3. Great Ormond Street Hospital (London)

4. Children's Hospital of Philadelphia

5. BC Children's Hospital (Vancouver, Canada)

Pulmonology

1. Mayo Clinic

2. Cleveland Clinic

3. Massachusetts General Hospital

4. UCSF Medical Center (San Francisco)

5. Royal Brompton Hospital (London)

Urology

1. Mayo Clinic

2. Cleveland Clinic

3. Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center

4. Asan Medical Center

5. Samsung Medical Center (Seoul, South Korea)