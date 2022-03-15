'World's most ethical companies' list includes 9 health systems

Ethisphere Institute, a for-profit company that defines and measures corporate ethical standards, has named nine health systems to its 2022 list of "world's most ethical companies."

The 16th annual list recognizes companies "that have demonstrated a commitment to ethical business practices through programs that positively impact employees, communities and broader stakeholders, and contribute to sustainable and profitable long-term business performance."

This year's list recognizes 136 organizations in 22 countries and 45 industries.

The nine healthcare providers — which have consistently made the list in years past — for 2022:

Baptist Health South Florida (Miami)

Cleveland Clinic

Covenant Health (Alberta, Canada)

HCA Healthcare (Nashville, Tenn.)

Kaiser Permanente (Oakland, Calif.)

Northwell Health (New Hyde Park, N.Y.)

MetroHealth (Cleveland)

University Hospitals (Cleveland)

UPMC (Pittsburgh)

Ethisphere said its assessment process includes data on culture; environmental and social practices; ethics and compliance activities; governance; diversity, equity and inclusion; and initiatives that support a strong value chain. For the most recent assessment, there were questions about programmatic changes made because of the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as a new area around risk assessment. Companies must apply and pay a fee to participate.

More information about Ethisphere's evaluation process is available here.