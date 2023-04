Where the US will see the largest, smallest change in demand for RNs

Arizona is projected to face the largest change in demand for registered nurses from 2020 through 2030, according to a report from Vivian Health, a national healthcare hiring marketplace.

Vivan examined employment information compiled by O*NET Online, an agency within the U.S. Department of Labor, to determine long-term projections of increased demand from 2020 through 2030 for all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

Below are the 10 states with the largest change in demand, based on the number of RNs in 2020 and the projected number of RNs needed in 2030, according to the report. They are listed from largest to smallest change in demand.

Arizona

RNs employed in 2020: 58,480

Projected RN employment in 2030: 81,460

Percentage of change: 39.3 percent

Colorado

RNs employed in 2020: 53,100

Projected RN employment in 2030: 68,270

Percentage of change: 28.6 percent

Nevada

RNs employed in 2020: 24,040

Projected RN employment in 2030: 29,630

Percentage of change: 23.3 percent

Utah

RNs employed in 2020: 24,840

Projected RN employment in 2030: 29,820

Percentage of change: 20 percent

Idaho

RNs employed in 2020: 15,350

Projected RN employment in 2030: 18,400

Percentage of change: 19.9 percent

Georgia



RNs employed in 2020: 73,180

Projected RN employment in 2030: 86,440

Percentage of change: 18.1 percent

Maryland

RNs employed in 2020: 71,390

Projected RN employment in 2030: 83,710

Percentage of change: 17.3 percent

Texas

RNs employed in 2020: 220,980

Projected RN employment in 2030: 258,720

Percentage of change: 17.1 percent

New York

RNs employed in 2020: 197,160

Projected RN employment in 2030: 230,580

Percentage of change: 17 percent

Tennessee

RNs employed in 2020: 64,280

Projected RN employment in 2030: 75,150

Percentage of change: 16.9 percent

Below are the nine states, plus Washington, D.C., with the smallest change in demand, based on the number of RNs in 2020 and the projected number of RNs needed in 2030, according to the report. They are listed from smallest to largest change in demand.

Louisiana

RNs employed in 2020: 41,940

Projected RN employment in 2030: 42,690

Percentage of change: 1.8 percent

Maine

RNs employed in 2020: 14,950

Projected RN employment in 2030: 15,440

Percentage of change: 3.3 percent

Wisconsin

RNs employed in 2020: 64,590

Projected RN employment in 2030: 67,120

Percentage of change: 3.9 percent

Connecticut

RNs employed in 2020: 34,470

Projected RN employment in 2030: 35,830

Percentage of change: 3.9 percent

Illinois

RNs employed in 2020: 136,640

Projected RN employment in 2030: 142,890

Percentage of change: 4.6 percent

Rhode Island

RNs employed in 2020: 12,680

Projected RN employment in 2030: 13,340

Percentage of change: 5.2 percent

District of Columbia

RNs employed in 2020: 10,580

Projected RN employment in 2030: 11,150

Percentage of change: 5.4 percent

Missouri

RNs employed in 2020: 73,330

Projected RN employment in 2030: 78,130

Percentage of change: 6.5 percent

Minnesota

RNs employed in 2020: 71,780

Projected RN employment in 2030: 76,540

Percentage of change: 6.6 percent

Ohio

RNs employed in 2020: 131,400

Projected RN employment in 2030: 140,780

Percentage of change: 7.1 percent