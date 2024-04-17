Where employers struggle most, least with hiring

Employers in Alaska struggle the most with hiring, and employers in California struggle the least, according to an analysis released April 17 by WalletHub.

The financial services company used Bureau of Labor Statistics data to compare all 50 states and the District of Columbia on the rate of job openings for the latest month and the last 12 months. Read more about the methodology here.

The 10 states where employers struggle the most with hiring, per the analysis:

1. Alaska

2. Montana

3. South Carolina

4. New Mexico

5. Colorado

6. Maryland

7. Delaware

8. Louisiana

9. Oklahoma

10. Mississippi

The 10 states where employers struggle the least with hiring, per the analysis:

1. California

2. New Jersey

3. Hawaii

4. District of Columbia

5. Washington

6. New York

7. Connecticut

8. Iowa

9. Michigan

10. Indiana