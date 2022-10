US primary care physician workforce per 100,000 capita 

The District of Columbia has the most physicians per 100,000 capita in the country, while Idaho has the fewest, according to Kaiser Family Foundation data published in August.

The ranking is based on information from Redi-Data on the number of active state-licensed primary care physicians. Population data is from the U.S. Census Bureau in July 2021.

In total, there are 497,348 professionally active primary care physicians in the U.S.

Here are the number of primary care physicians per 100,000 people in each state and the District of Columbia and the number of those physicians in each state and the District of Columbia who are active:

District of Columbia

Primary care physicians per 100,000: 488.47

Total active primary care physicians: 3,273

Population: 670,050

Rhode Island

Primary care physicians per 100,000: 257.85

Total active primary care physicians: 2,825

Population: 1,095,610

Massachusetts

Primary care physicians per 100,000: 231.22

Total active primary care physicians: 16,150

Population: 6,984,723

New York

Primary care physicians per 100,000: 210.69

Total active primary care physicians: 41,792

Population: 19,835,913

Connecticut

Primary care physicians per 100,000: 200.72

Total active primary care physicians: 7,237

Population: 3,605,597

Pennsylvania

Primary care physicians per 100,000: 199.36

Total active primary care physicians: 25,845

Population: 12,964,056

Michigan

Primary care physicians per 100,000: 194.1

Total active primary care physicians: 19,509

Population: 10,050,811

Maine

Primary care physicians per 100,000: 186.92

Total active primary care physicians: 2,565

Population: 1,372,247

Illinois

Primary care physicians per 100,000: 183.31

Total active primary care physicians: 23,228

Population: 12,671,469

Maryland

Primary care physicians per 100,000: 182.58

Total active primary care physicians: 11,256

Population: 6,165,129

Vermont

Primary care physicians per 100,000: 179.92

Total active primary care physicians: 1,156

Population: 642,495

Ohio

Primary care physicians per 100,000: 173.66

Total active primary care physicians: 20,457

Population: 11,780,017

West Virginia

Primary care physicians per 100,000: 167.56

Total active primary care physicians: 2,999

Population: 1,789,798

New Jersey

Primary care physicians per 100,000: 164.71

Total active primary care physicians: 15,264

Population: 9,267,130

Missouri

Primary care physicians per 100,000: 163.35

Total active primary care physicians: 10,076

Population: 6,168,187

Delaware

Primary care physicians per 100,000: 161.15

Total active primary care physicians: 1,617

Population: 1,003,384

North Dakota

Primary care physicians per 100,000: 159.62

Total active primary care physicians: 1,237

Population: 774,948

Minnesota

Primary care physicians per 100,000: 159.09

Total active primary care physicians: 9,080

Population: 5,707,390

Iowa

Primary care physicians per 100,000: 153.27

Total active primary care physicians: 4,894

Population: 3,193,079

Nebraska

Primary care physicians per 100,000: 150.53

Total active primary care physicians: 2,956

Population: 1,963,692

New Hampshire

Primary care physicians per 100,000: 150.25

Total active primary care physicians: 2,087

Population: 1,388,992

Wisconsin

Primary care physicians per 100,000: 148.33

Total active primary care physicians: 8,740

Population: 5,892,323

Alaska

Primary care physicians per 100,000: 147.41

Total active primary care physicians: 1,080

Population: 732,673

Washington

Primary care physicians per 100,000: 146.19

Total active primary care physicians: 11,284

Population: 7,718,785

Oregon

Primary care physicians per 100,000: 145.14

Total active primary care physicians: 6,163

Population: 4,246,155

Kansas

Primary care physicians per 100,000: 144.11

Total active primary care physicians: 4,229

Population: 2,934,582

New Mexico

Primary care physicians per 100,000: 143.44

Total active primary care physicians: 3,035

Population: 2,115,877

Virginia

Primary care physicians per 100,000: 140.63

Total active primary care physicians: 12,139

Population: 8,632,044

California

Primary care physicians per 100,000: 140.45

Total active primary care physicians: 55,110

Population: 39,237,836

Louisiana

Primary care physicians per 100,000: 140.22

Total active primary care physicians: 6,484

Population: 4,264,047

Hawaii

Primary care physicians per 100,000: 134.16

Total active primary care physicians: 1,934

Population: 1,441,553

North Carolina

Primary care physicians per 100,000: 131.03

Total active primary care physicians: 13,825

Population: 10,551,162

Tennessee

Primary care physicians per 100,000: 130.52

Total active primary care physicians: 9,032

Population: 6,920,119

South Carolina

Primary care physicians per 100,000: 130.21

Total active primary care physicians: 6,759

Population: 5,190,705

Florida

Primary care physicians per 100,000: 130.07

Total active primary care physicians: 28,331

Population: 21,781,128

Colorado

Primary care physicians per 100,000: 129.08

Total active primary care physicians: 7,502

Population: 5,812,069

Oklahoma

Primary care physicians per 100,000: 124.42

Total active primary care physicians: 4,960

Population: 3,986,639

South Dakota

Primary care physicians per 100,000: 124.31

Total active primary care physicians: 1,113

Population: 895,376

Kentucky

Primary care physicians per 100,000: 123.63

Total active primary care physicians: 5,575

Population: 4,509,394

Indiana

Primary care physicians per 100,000: 122.5

Total active primary care physicians: 8,337

Population: 6,805,985

Arizona

Primary care physicians per 100,000: 120.83

Total active primary care physicians: 8,792

Population: 7,276,316

Arkansas

Primary care physicians per 100,000: 119.73

Total active primary care physicians: 3,623

Population: 3,025,891

Georgia

Primary care physicians per 100,000: 119.4

Total active primary care physicians: 12,895

Population: 10,799,566

Alabama

Primary care physicians per 100,000: 117.56

Total active primary care physicians: 5,925

Population: 5,039,877

Wyoming

Primary care physicians per 100,000: 116.76

Total active primary care physicians: 674

Population: 577,267

Mississippi

Primary care physicians per 100,000: 114.68

Total active primary care physicians: 3,383

Population: 2,949,965

Texas

Primary care physicians per 100,000: 108.17

Total active primary care physicians: 31,606

Population: 29,217,653

Montana

Primary care physicians per 100,000: 107.94

Total active primary care physicians: 1,192

Population: 1,104,271

Nevada

Primary care physicians per 100,000: 100.25

Total active primary care physicians: 3,152

Population: 3,143,991

Utah

Primary care physicians per 100,000: 96.93

Total active primary care physicians: 3,181

Population: 3,281,684

Idaho

Primary care physicians per 100,000: 94.16

Total active primary care physicians: 1,790

Population: 1,900,923