US News: Best insurance companies for Medicare Advantage by state

On Oct. 14, U.S. News and World Report released its latest "Best Medicare Advantage Plan Companies" list, which includes a list of the top-rated insurance companies for Medicare Advantage plans in states.
For the list, U.S. News compared insurance companies' offerings in each state based on their 2023 CMS star ratings.
The publication said it examined insurance companies' offerings in each state and Washington, D.C., and companies were named a Best Medicare Advantage Plan company for 2023 if their plans were rated at least three out of five stars by CMS and if their plans have an average rating of 4.5 or more stars within the state.
Not every state had an insurance carrier that met the criteria to be named a Best Medicare Advantage Plan company, and many states had multiple carriers meet that criteria. More information about the methodology is available here.
Below are the states where companies were named a Best Medicare Advantage Plan company and the companies in those states that met the criteria.
Alabama
Viva Medicare
Cigna
Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama
Arkansas
Essence Healthcare
California
Kaiser Permanente
Sharp Health Plan
SCAN Health Plan
Colorado
Kaiser Permanente
Connecticut
Humana
Florida
HealthSun Health Plans
Optimum HealthCare
BayCare Health Plans
Capital Health Plan
Devoted Health
Freedom Health
Simply Healthcare Plans
Georgia
BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
Kaiser Permanente
Georgia Health Advantage
Hawaii
Kaiser Permanente
Idaho
SelectHealth
Illinois
Essence Healthcare
Quartz Medicare Advantage
HealthPartners UnityPoint Health
Indiana
Essence Healthcare
Iowa
Quartz Medicare Advantage
HealthPartners UnityPoint Health
Medica
MediGold
Kansas
Medica
Kentucky
Essence Healthcare
Louisiana
Humana
Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana HMO
Vantage Health Plan
Maine
Martin's Point Generations Advantage
Maryland
Kaiser Permanente
Humana
Massachusetts
Tufts Health Plan
Commonwealth Care Alliance Massachusetts
Fallon Health
Humana
Michigan
Priority Health Medicare
Blue Care Network
Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
HAP Senior Plus
Paramount Elite Medicare Plans
PHP Medicare
Minnesota
Blue Plus
Quartz Medicare Advantage
HealthPartners
Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
Missouri
Essence Healthcare
Medica
North Carolina
Alignment Health Plan
Care N' Care
Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
Experience Health
North Dakota
Medica
NextBlue of North Dakota
Nebraska
Medica
New Hampshire
Martin's Point Generations Advantage
New Jersey
Humana
Nevada
SelectHealth
Humana
New York
CDPHP Medicare Advantage
Independent Health
MVP Healthcare
Highmark BCBS of WNY and Highmark BS of NENY
VNS Health Medicare
Ohio
Devoted Health
Medical Mutual of Ohio
PrimeTime Health Plan
SummaCare Medicare Advantage Plans
UPMC for Life
MediGold
Paramount Elite Medicare Plans
The Health Plan
Oklahoma
Medica
Pennsylvania
Highmark
UPMC for Life
Independence Blue Cross
Geisinger Gold
Rhode Island
Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island
South Dakota
Medica
Tennessee
BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
Cigna
Humana
Texas
KelseyCare Advantage
Baylor Scott & White Health Plan
Devoted Health
Utah
SelectHealth
Virginia
Kaiser Permanente
Vermont
Humana
Washington, D.C.
Kaiser Permanente
Wisconsin
Dean Advantage, Prevea360 Medicare Advantage
HealthPartners
Network Health Medicare Advantage Plans
Quartz Medicare Advantage
Medica
Security Health Plan of Wisconsin
West Virginia
Highmark
The Health Plan
Wyoming
Medica