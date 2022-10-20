US News: Best insurance companies for Medicare Advantage by state

On Oct. 14, U.S. News and World Report released its latest "Best Medicare Advantage Plan Companies" list, which includes a list of the top-rated insurance companies for Medicare Advantage plans in states.

For the list, U.S. News compared insurance companies' offerings in each state based on their 2023 CMS star ratings.

The publication said it examined insurance companies' offerings in each state and Washington, D.C., and companies were named a Best Medicare Advantage Plan company for 2023 if their plans were rated at least three out of five stars by CMS and if their plans have an average rating of 4.5 or more stars within the state.

Not every state had an insurance carrier that met the criteria to be named a Best Medicare Advantage Plan company, and many states had multiple carriers meet that criteria. More information about the methodology is available here.

Below are the states where companies were named a Best Medicare Advantage Plan company and the companies in those states that met the criteria.

Alabama

Viva Medicare

Cigna

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama

Arkansas

Essence Healthcare

California

Kaiser Permanente

Sharp Health Plan

SCAN Health Plan

Colorado

Kaiser Permanente

Connecticut

Humana

Florida

HealthSun Health Plans

Optimum HealthCare

BayCare Health Plans

Capital Health Plan

Devoted Health

Freedom Health

Simply Healthcare Plans

Georgia

BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee

Kaiser Permanente

Georgia Health Advantage

Hawaii

Kaiser Permanente

Idaho

SelectHealth

Illinois

Essence Healthcare

Quartz Medicare Advantage

HealthPartners UnityPoint Health

Indiana

Essence Healthcare

Iowa

Quartz Medicare Advantage

HealthPartners UnityPoint Health

Medica

MediGold

Kansas

Medica

Kentucky

Essence Healthcare

Louisiana

Humana

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana HMO

Vantage Health Plan

Maine

Martin's Point Generations Advantage

Maryland

Kaiser Permanente

Humana

Massachusetts

Tufts Health Plan

Commonwealth Care Alliance Massachusetts

Fallon Health

Humana

Michigan

Priority Health Medicare

Blue Care Network

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan

HAP Senior Plus

Paramount Elite Medicare Plans

PHP Medicare

Minnesota

Blue Plus

Quartz Medicare Advantage

HealthPartners

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota

Missouri

Essence Healthcare

Medica

North Carolina

Alignment Health Plan

Care N' Care

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina

Experience Health

North Dakota

Medica

NextBlue of North Dakota

Nebraska

Medica

New Hampshire

Martin's Point Generations Advantage

New Jersey

Humana

Nevada

SelectHealth

Humana

New York

CDPHP Medicare Advantage

Independent Health

MVP Healthcare

Highmark BCBS of WNY and Highmark BS of NENY

VNS Health Medicare

Ohio

Devoted Health

Medical Mutual of Ohio

PrimeTime Health Plan

SummaCare Medicare Advantage Plans

UPMC for Life

MediGold

Paramount Elite Medicare Plans

The Health Plan

Oklahoma

Medica

Pennsylvania

Highmark

UPMC for Life

Independence Blue Cross

Geisinger Gold

Rhode Island

Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island

South Dakota

Medica

Tennessee

BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee

Cigna

Humana

Texas

KelseyCare Advantage

Baylor Scott & White Health Plan

Devoted Health

Utah

SelectHealth

Virginia

Kaiser Permanente

Vermont

Humana

Washington, D.C.

Kaiser Permanente

Wisconsin

Dean Advantage, Prevea360 Medicare Advantage

HealthPartners

Network Health Medicare Advantage Plans

Quartz Medicare Advantage

Medica

Security Health Plan of Wisconsin

West Virginia

Highmark

The Health Plan

Wyoming

Medica