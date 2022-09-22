US 23rd in Global Women's Health Index

Of the 116 countries ranked in the 2021 Global Women's Health Index, the United States came in 23rd for women's health — a demographic suffering worldwide, data shows.
The index, measured annually by Gallup and Hologic — a Marlborough, Mass.-based medical technology company focused on women's health — surveyed women in each country. Each country is then ranked on women's preventive care, basic needs, emotional health, opinions of health and safety and individual health to produce a cumulative score out of 100.
Globally, women's health scored a 54, with no country scoring better than 69.
Key findings from the study:
- Countries that spend more per capita on healthcare score higher. The only exception is the U.S., which spends the most but scores a total of 61.
- The U.S. ranked second in preventive care.
- Four in 10 women said they feel worried or stressed the day before the survey.
- One in 4 reported feeling sadness or anger.
- Three in 10 women report physical pain during the day.
- One in 5 women report health problems that "prevent them from doing things people their age normally do."
- Higher education is associated with better health outcomes, while becoming pregnant before age 19 has the opposite effect.