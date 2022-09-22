US 23rd in Global Women's Health Index

Of the 116 countries ranked in the 2021 Global Women's Health Index, the United States came in 23rd for women's health — a demographic suffering worldwide, data shows.

The index, measured annually by Gallup and Hologic — a Marlborough, Mass.-based medical technology company focused on women's health — surveyed women in each country. Each country is then ranked on women's preventive care, basic needs, emotional health, opinions of health and safety and individual health to produce a cumulative score out of 100.

Globally, women's health scored a 54, with no country scoring better than 69.

Key findings from the study: