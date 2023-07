Top 81 cardiac surgery hospitals by state, per Healthgrades

Healthgrades named the recipients of its 2023 Specialty Excellence Awards.

The hospitals in this ranking demonstrated excellent clinical outcomes for heart bypass surgery, and heart valve surgery. For a breakdown of Healthgrades' methodology, click here.

Here are Healthgrades' best hospitals for cardiac surgery, by state.

Alabama

East Alabama Medical Center (Opelika)

UAB Hospital-Highlands (Birmingham)



Arkansas

CHI St. Vincent Infirmary (Little Rock)



California

AHMC Anaheim Regional Medical Center

John Muir Health-Concord Medical Center

Kaiser Permanente Los Angeles Medical Center

Kaiser Permanente Santa Clara Medical Center

Kaweah Health Medical Center (Visalia)

Mercy General Hospital (Sacramento)

PIH Health Whittier Hospital

Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo

Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center (Los Angeles)

Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla

Stanford Health Care

Sutter Medical Center-Ose Adams Medical Pavilion (Sacramento)

UCSD Medical Center-Hillcrest (San Diego)



Connecticut

Hartford Hospital



Florida

Morton Plant Hospital (Clearwater)

Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center

Sarasota Memorial Hospital



Georgia

Piedmont Hospital (Atlanta)



Idaho

Kootenai Health (Coeur D'Alene)



Illinois

Advocate Lutheran General Hospital (Park Ridge)

Loyola University Medical Center (Maywood)

Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital (Winfield)

Rush University Medical Center (Chicago)

Silver Cross Hospital (New Lenox)

The University of Chicago Medical Center



Indiana

Ascension Saint Vincent Carmel

Ascension Saint Vincent Heart Center (Carmel)

Elkhart General Hospital



Kentucky

St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital



Massachusetts

St. Elizabeth's Medical Center (Brighton)



Michigan

Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital (Grand Rapids)



Minnesota

CentraCare-St. Cloud Hospital

M Health Fairview University of Minnesota Medical Center-West Bank (Minneapolis)

Mayo Clinic Hospital, Saint Marys Campus (Rochester)



Missouri

Barnes Jewish Hospital (St. Louis)

St. Luke's Hospital (Chesterfield)



New Hampshire

Catholic Medical Center (Manchester)



New Jersey

Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center (Neptune)



New York

Maimonides Medical Center (Brooklyn)

Mount Sinai Hospital (New York City)

Mount Sinai Morningside (New York City)

NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center (New York City)

North Shore University Hospital (Manhasset)

Saint Joseph's Hospital Health Center (Syracuse)

Saint Peter's Hospital (Albany)

South Shore University Hospital (Bay Shore)

Staten Island University Hospital (New York City)

Stony Brook University Hospital

Westchester Medical Center (Valhalla)



North Carolina

Duke University Hospital (Durham)

Mission Hospital (Asheville)

Rex Hospital (Raleigh)

Ohio

Christ Hospital (Cincinnati)

Cleveland Clinic

Hillcrest Hospital (Mayfield Heights)

Riverside Methodist Hospital (Columbus)

Oregon

Kaiser Sunnyside Medical Center (Clackamas)

Providence St. Vincent Medical Center (Portland)



Pennsylvania

Allegheny General Hospital (Pittsburgh)

Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital (Greensburg)

Forbes Hospital (Monroeville)

Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania (Philadelphia)

Lancaster General Hospital

Lankenau Medical Center (Wynnewood)

Reading Hospital (West Reading)



South Carolina

Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital



Texas

Baylor University Medical Center (Dallas)

CHI St. Luke's Health-Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center (Houston)

Houston Methodist Hospital

Medical City Dallas

St. David's Medical Center (Austin)

The Heart Hospital Baylor Denton

The Heart Hospital Baylor Plano

Washington

Overlake Medical Center & Clinics (Bellevue)

Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center (Spokane)



West Virginia

J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital (Morgantown)



Wisconsin

Aspirus Wausau Hospital

Froedtert Hospital (Milwaukee)