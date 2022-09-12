Top 5 universities for healthcare professions in 2023, per US News

The University of Chicago is the top rated university with a healthcare program, according to U.S. News and World Report's "Best Colleges in 2023."

The report, which was published Sept. 12, analyzed 1,500 U.S. universities on 17 measures of academic quality. To read the full methodology, click here.

Here are the top five universities with healthcare programs and their overall ranking:

6. University of Chicago

7. John Hopkins University (Baltimore) (tie)

7. University of Pennsylvania (Philadelphia) (tie)

10. Northwestern University (Evanston, Ill.)

13. Brown University (Providence, R.I.)

15. Rice University (Houston) (tie)

15. Washington University in (St. Louis) (tie)