Top 20 smart hospitals in the world, per Newsweek

Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic topped Newsweek's latest "World's Best Smart Hospitals" rankings.

For the list, the magazine partnered with consumer research company Statista to identify the 300 hospitals that "lead in their use of [artificial intelligence], digital imaging, telemedicine, robotics and electronic functionalities."

Newsweek said the ranking is based on a survey period from June to July, during which more than 4,000 votes for smart hospitals were collected. Each hospital received a score based on the amount of recommendations from national and international sources. More information about the methodology is available here.

The top 20 smart hospitals in the world:

1. Mayo Clinic

2. Massachusetts General Hospital (Boston)

3. The Johns Hopkins Hospital (Baltimore)

4. Cleveland Clinic

5. The Mount Sinai Hospital (New York City)

6. Brigham and Women's Hospital (Boston)

7. MD Anderson Cancer Center (Houston)

8. Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (New York City)

9. Karolinska University Hospital (Solna, Sweden)

10. Houston Methodist Hospital

11. Charité-Berlin University of Medicine

12. Cedars-Sinai Medical Center (Los Angeles)

13. Sheba Medical Center (Ramat Gan, Israel)

14. NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital (New York City)

15. Abbott Northwestern Hospital (Minneapolis)

16. Aarhus (Denmark) University Hospital

17. Boston Medical Center

18. Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center (Boston)

19. AP-HP-Hôpital Européen Georges Pompidou (Paris)

20. Essen (Germany) University Hospital